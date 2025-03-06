Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Gaza rebuilding plan presented by Arab nations and rejected by U.S.

Arab nations have a plan for rebuilding Gaza that would cost an estimated $53B and be completed by 2030 with the clearing of all the rubble and the rebuilding of the area.

Two key leaders have rejected the plan. President Trump has said he will not support the rebuilding plan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t detailed his visions for Gaza’s post-war future.

National headlines:

Address to Congress was detailed but contentious

President Trump delivered his address to a joint session of Congress with a Democratic response on Tuesday night. The President outlined a possible relationship with Ukraine, explained rationale about tariffs and detailed massive initiatives to overhaul government spending and the economy. Democrats protested throughout the evening in an unprecedented show of contention. I suggest avoiding media opinions if you did not see it and search ‘transcript of Trump address to Congress’ for your own knowledge of content.

Supreme Court rules against freezing of USAID funding

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to deny President Trump’s emergency request to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid. The case focuses on the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Local headlines:

Tennessee’s new area codes delayed

Originally to start in February or March 2025, the new 729 area code is delayed due to Hurricane Helene. The revised date has moved to August 2025. Once the new area codes are implemented. folks with the 423 and 729 area codes will have to dial all 10 digits to complete local calls.

Benny Smith is new marketing & community relations director at WDVX

Smith is a veteran broadcaster and a beloved figure in the Knoxville music community. Smith will play a large role in helping East Tennessee’s WDVX extend its mission to promote the cultural heritage of East Tennessee and the Southern Appalachian region over the radio and other platforms through an eclectic mix of roots music and live performance programs.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

