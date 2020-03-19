Quilted reflections

If you have lived in Knoxville for more than a few years, you have seen hundreds of pictures of the Sunsphere in everything from art to advertising. My goal as an artist is to capture images of the common in an uncommon way. In other words, take pictures of the same things everyone else sees but try to do it differently.

A nice large print of this image hangs in our studio and gallery. Often people will stand and look at it, and I can tell they are thinking, “I recognize that but what is it?” Each glass pane of the sphere faces a slightly different direction, thus showing a different reflection. Except for some color enhancement, this is the look that came out of the camera. Why the glass distorts the reflections I can’t explain, but I like the result.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check their website or email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. All works are copyright protected.