Dogwood Arts postpones events through May 11

Dogwood Arts has postponed all events through May 11, following recommendations from the city of Knoxville and the Centers for Disease Control.

The current recommendation is that for the next eight weeks all gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed, canceled or held virtually. This recommendation affects several popular events including Chalk Walk (April 4), Spring Featured Gardens (April 18-19) and the Dogwood Arts Festival (April 24-26).

It also means the postponement of Bikes & Blooms (April 9) and all guided hikes through May 11. The First Friday exhibition receptions on April 3 and May 1 have been canceled.

The health and safety of our community, artists, volunteers and staff are always our top priority, and we must all do our part to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Please follow Dogwood Arts on social media as we explore new, virtual ways to promote and celebrate the art, culture and natural beauty of East Tennessee this spring.

At this time, the recommendation does not impact the Southern Skies Music Festival scheduled for May 16. Should the situation change and the city of Knoxville, Knox County Health Department or the Centers for Disease Control make any further recommendations or mandates concerning public events past May 11, Dogwood Arts will post updates as soon as possible.

For details on the CDC guidance, please click here.

