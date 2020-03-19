AT&T gives $10K boost to prisoner reentry program

AT&T has a long-standing commitment to the future of Tennessee, and through our Believe Tennessee initiative the women and men of AT&T are working with community leaders and organizations to remove barriers to success for the formerly incarcerated, said Alan Hill, state director of external and legislative affairs for AT&T.

“As part of this effort, AT&T is donating $10,000 to FOCUS Ministries to support the group’s prisoner reentry program. The initiative aims to ease the transition from prison to society for Tennesseans with a criminal record in order to help reduce the state’s recidivism rate.”

“FOCUS Ministries works with people who want more than anything to start a new life after incarceration and leave prison behind,” said Shawn Stutz, executive director, FOCUS Ministries. “AT&T’s support of our work will help more men and women successfully transition back into the community and reenter Tennessee’s workforce.”

AT&T is also working with Gov. Bill Lee to support the administration’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force in its effort to support groups that work with adult and juvenile populations to reduce incarceration and recidivism, Hill said in a release to KnoxTNToday.com.

State Sen. Richard Briggs said FOCUS Ministries has a proven track record, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson said the most effective reentry programs take a holistic approach to supporting offenders, offering assistance with housing, food, clothing and skills development.

“FOCUS Ministries offers all of these services and more and I commend them for their great work,” said Johnson.

AT&T wants to give neighbors a second chance, said Hill. “By supporting organizations like FOCUS Ministries, we are ensuring those returning to our community after incarceration are better positioned to find work and contribute to the success of our state.”