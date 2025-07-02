Congratulations to Pellissippi State Vice Presidents Dr. Rushton Johnson and Dr. Kellie Toon on being named 2025–26 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows. Johnson and Toon, selected from over 120 nationwide applicants, will join a class of Aspen Presidential Fellows representing institutions in 19 states that range from small rural to large urban colleges.

The two will join a prestigious leadership program designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents through mentorship, applied learning and a focus on student success and equity.

Pellissippi State is proud to support their continued growth as leaders dedicated to meaningful, student-centered reform.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.