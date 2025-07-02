Ashley Ellison, a 2017 Grace Christian Academy graduate, has returned to Grace as the new head softball coach!

After graduating from GCA, Ashley pursued her passion for athletics and continued her academic and athletic career playing collegiate softball at the University of West Georgia and Southeastern University. She went on to earn her master’s degree in sport management from Southeastern University.

Ashley brings a wealth of experience in athletics operations and administration. Most recently, she served as the operations and office administrator at the Florida Youth Soccer Association in Auburndale, Florida. In this role, she coordinated league and tournament logistics, ensured safety and compliance through background checks and SafeSport protocols, managed risk and insurance matters, and facilitated disciplinary processes.

Prior to that, Ashley was the game operations and facilities graduate assistant at Southeastern University, where she supervised student workers during athletic events and served as the key liaison for visiting university coaches.

Ashley’s strong background in sport management, combined with her heart for student-athletes and familiarity with GCA’s mission, make her a perfect addition to the coaching squad.

GCA social media posts: “We are excited to have her back at GCA and look forward to the impact she will make on our community.”

