World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: India Pharm factory fire/ Thai PM suspended/ Polish border checks. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Budget passes Senate; goes back to House/ Idaho four plea deal/ California relaxes environment regs to build more housing. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress no committee meetings the rest of the week.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

No road construction delays on July 4 weekend: Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on Thursday, July 3, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7, to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

Traffic report for East Tennessee from June 26-July 2: East TN Construction Report

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny and hot again. According to the National Weather Service, today, will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a low around 66. Thursday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

“Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt returns. The hide-and-seek event will run all month through July 31 in Downtown Knoxville. See WBIR.

Knoxville Symphony Independence Day Concert: The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform at the 41st Annual Independence Day Concert at World’s Fair Park on Friday at 8 p.m. See WBIR.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

