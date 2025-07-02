The Fountain City and surrounding area came together last Wednesday to hear Keith Bailey PhD, from Harmony Family Center, speak on how healthy relationships, activities and community can repair and rewire the damage caused by trauma.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are common. About 64% of adults in the United States reported they had experienced at least one type of ACE before age 18. Nearly one in six (17.3%) adults reported they had experienced four or more types of ACEs. See the articles and information at the CDC Aces Website and the ACES Website.

Especially caring for and working with marginalized youth requires a compassionate and informed approach and Bailey focused on several key areas that I am paraphrasing:

Context : Understand context by recognizing the social, economic factors and cultural factors affecting their lives.

: Understand context by recognizing the social, economic factors and cultural factors affecting their lives. Trust : Build trust by creating a safe, supportive environment by being consistent, approachable and respectful in your interactions.

: Build trust by creating a safe, supportive environment by being consistent, approachable and respectful in your interactions. Listen : Listen actively by encouraging open communication and validation of their feelings.

: Listen actively by encouraging open communication and validation of their feelings. Empowerment : Empower by providing opportunities for leadership, decision-making and self-expression.

: Empower by providing opportunities for leadership, decision-making and self-expression. Respect: Respect and incorporate their diverse backgrounds within the current surroundings.

Harmony Family Center’s Sinead Love will present Trauma Informed Perspectives to Child Development on Thursday, July 17, 6:30-7:30 at Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Road, 37918. Free to the public.

