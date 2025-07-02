From the commitments to the decommitments.

And from the celebrity sightings to college offers.

Here’s what you may have missed in the high school sports realm during the last two weeks of June 2025 …

A trio of Greeneville High School high-profile athletes made commitments.

Zaydyn Anderson, a 2026 star defensive back and wideout, made his pledge to the University of Tennessee on June 28. Known for his length and blazing speed, Anderson has been an All-5Star Preps selection in football and track & field multiple times throughout his high school career.

Two days later, Anderson’s former teammate Carson Quillen committed to play baseball for Vanderbilt. Quillen, a 2024 Class 4A Mr. Football finalist, led Greeneville baseball to a 3A state championship in May for the second time in a three-year span. He hit .512 as a senior with 21 doubles, 36 RBIs, 48 walks, 49 stolen bases and won 10 games as a pitcher with 66 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA in 62.1 innings of work.

Class of 2025 softball standout Kyla Jobe, who decommitted from Tennessee earlier in June, announced on June 26 that she’d be playing collegiately at Lipscomb. While Jobe was also a basketball star at Greeneville, she really excelled in softball — hitting .600 over the final two years of her high school career with 22 home runs, 37 doubles and 84 RBIs.

Jobe wasn’t the only area athlete who decommitted recently from Tennessee, though.

Webb School of Knoxville running standout Calysta Garmer, who hails from the Class of 2026 and who helped Webb win a state track & field title in late May, won the New Balance Nationals 5000m run, setting a new meet record (16:18.14) in the process.

She topped Natasza Dudek of Michigan. Dudek finished at 16:18.78.

Garmer’s sister Jazzlyn finished fifth overall in the 5000m at 16:31.22.

Hardin Valley Academy 2025 catcher Colton Denton announced June 29 that he would not be playing for the Vols in college. Though he’d been committed to Tennessee since October 2023, Denton will ultimately play elsewhere collegiately. Injury robbed him of much of his senior season. Still, the 6-2, 230-pound Denton has a tremendous pop time from behind the plate and can wield some pop in his bat.

Former Farragut star pitcher Stratton Scott, who helped the Admirals win a state title in 2024, announced on social media that he’s entering the transfer portal after one season with the Vols.

Powell defensive lineman Iverson Garcia committed June 18 to South Florida. The 6-3, 300-pound Garcia — who’ll be a senior this fall — made 81 tackles with 37 QB pressures, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks for the Panthers in 2024.

In other recruiting news:

Maryland is the latest Power Four program to offer 2027 QB Cooper Newman, who led Sevier County to a Class 5A state title in 2024.

Halls wideout/safety Brody Rogers received an offer from Georgia State. Rogers had 1,004 receiving yards and 10 defensive interceptions in 2024.

Missouri is the latest big-name program to throw its name in the mix for 2027 Oak Ridge tight end Malik Howard (6-5, 225).

Navy men’s basketball offered 2025 All-5Star Preps First Team selections Justin Nordin (Bearden point guard) and Cade Murphy (Catholic combo guard).

Murray State offered Oak Ridge 2026 QB Blaine Stansberry.

Gatlinburg-Pittman running back Brayden Maples picked up an offer from Marshall.

ETSU and Kennesaw State have offered 2027 Grace Christian tailback Terrion Thomas, who had more than 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.

Knoxville Catholic received two big transfers, literally, this summer — both moving from Webb-Bell Buckle to Knoxville. Issiaga Yattara (6-5, 280) and Jeremy George (6-5, 315) announced they have transferred to play their final high school seasons for the Irish.

And finally … Want some random news? Sure, you do.

How about current Barstool Sports employee and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden making a pit stop in mid-June to visit the Jefferson County High School football team during one of its pre-dead-period workouts? It actually happened, and Gruden posted video of himself with the Patriots on social media.

Article written by Jesse Smithey/5Star Preps To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc… visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2024 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.