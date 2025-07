Why is this month of July special for Girl Scouts? It is sign-up month for kindergarten or first grade girls to get exclusive perks!

Girls who are new to Girl Scouts and entering kindergarten or first grade this fall can join Girl Scouts early for exclusive perks: 3 summer activity books, a surprise gift and fun for the whole family!

Sign up by July 31 to take advantage of this special offer here.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.