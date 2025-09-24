Check out our upcoming classes for the community! Classes are listed in chronological order by start date. Register online or call Workforce & Community Development at 865-539-7167. Our staff is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

September Classes

World of Cheese, Thursday, September 25,6:30–8:30 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $60. Discover the art of cheese making, its various categories, and the perfect pairings with tastings of domestic and international varieties.

Growing and Using Herbs for Wellness Conference, Saturday, September 27, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $99. Full-day workshop with four mini-classes, two hands-on workshops, and optional tea blending.

Let’s Learn Stained Glass, Tuesday, September 30, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $99. Learn the copper foil technique from start to finish—no experience needed.

Introduction to Resin Glass Art, Tuesday, September 30, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $99. Create resin art using glass and repurposed materials. Learn cutting, grinding, and pouring techniques.

October Classes

Co-Parenting for Divorcing Parents, Sunday, October 1, 5:30–9:30 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $55. Court-approved 4-hour co-parenting course for divorcing parents.

Alaskan Sunset (Bob Ross Style Painting), Thursday, October 2, 6–9 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $79. Paint with Certified Bob Ross Instructor using wet-on-wet method. All supplies provided.

Craft Welding I: Pumpkin Project, Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $145. Six-hour Saturday welding workshop for absolute beginners with themed steel project.

Fundamentals of 3D Printing (Filament – Holidays Edition), Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $95. Hands-on beginner course designing and printing holiday-themed decorations.

Introduction to Bicycle Maintenance, Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.–Noon & 1–4 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $80. Learn bike components, maintenance, and repairs with hands-on practice.

ACE CNC Machining Camp (High School), Monday–Thursday, October 6-9, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | No Cost. Four-day camp learning CNC machining with instruction and hands-on lab time.

Macramé Minis: Wearable Fiber Art Monday, October 6, 6–8 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $40 + $10 material fee. Learn basic macramé knots while creating two stylish wristlets.

Engineering & Coding (Lego – Middle School), Monday–Thursday, October 6-9, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $285. Four-day Lego Spike camp combining robotics, coding, and engineering.

Introduction to Welding (High School), Tuesday–Thursday, October 7-9, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plains | $225 + $60 materials fee. Three-day camp introducing teens to MIG welding with take-home projects.

Engineering Materials (High School), Tuesday–Thursday, October 7-9, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $225 + $35 materials fee. Hands-on materials science camp exploring mechanical and thermal properties.

Intermediate Stained Glass: What Comes Next?, Tuesday & Wednesday, October 7-8, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Blount County | $175. Pattern design, patina techniques, and framing methods for intermediate students.

Introduction to Mosaics, Wednesday & Thursday, October 8-9, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Blount County | $125 + $8 materials fee. Learn 4,000-year-old art form creating designs with glass, tiles, and materials.

ACE Metrology (High School), Friday, October 10, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. | Strawberry Plain | No Cost. One-day camp learning precision measurement tools and techniques.

Unleash Your Inner Artist: Acrylic Painting Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 1-3:30 p.m. | Blount County | $65. Paint a Birch Forest, with provided supplies, step-by-step instruction, and a finished 11×14″ canvas in a relaxed environment.

Beginner Hobby Welding, Level 2, Tuesdays & Thursdays, October 14–November 6, 4:30–8:30 p.m. | Blount County | $399. 40-hour class building on Level 1 skills with advanced projects.

Introduction to Beekeeping, Tuesday & Thursday, October 14 & 16, 6–8:30 p.m. | Blount County | $75. Learn beekeeping history, practices, and honeybee biology from experienced keepers.

The Television Canon of Norman Lear, Tuesdays, October 14–November 18, 6:30–8 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $99. Six-week exploration of Norman Lear’s 70-year impact on television and American culture.

Dueling Banjos for the Adult Beginner Ages 18+, Tuesdays, October 14–November 18, 6–7:30 p.m. | Blount County | $115 + $10 material fee. Six-week program learning up-picking and bluegrass/Earl Scruggs banjo styles.

Everyday AI: How ChatGPT Helps You Live Smarter, Sunday, October 19, 2–4 p.m. | Blount County | $60. Two-hour hands-on workshop learning to use ChatGPT for daily life tasks.

Harnessing ChatGPT for Enhanced Workplace Productivity, Monday, October 20, 5:30–7:30 p.m. | Blount County | $89. Small-group workshop integrating AI into professional toolkit.

World of Cheese, Thursday, October 21, 6:30–8:30 p.m. | Blount County | $60. Taste and learn about cheese making, categories, and pairing techniques.

Thrive Financially in Retirement, Tuesdays, October 21 & 28, 6:30–8:30 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $59/single or $89/couple. Learn financial techniques for a successful retirement lifestyle.

The Bountiful Beehive: Crafting & Selling Products from the Hive, Wednesday, October 22, 6–9 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $75. Learn to harvest, process, and market honey, wax, propolis, and pollen products.

CPR Certification: Lend a Hand, Save a Life, Saturday, October 25, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $75. Interactive CPR class earning Health & Safety Institute certification.

From Zero to Dancing Argentine Tango, Sundays, October 26–December 7 (No class Nov 23 or 30), 4–6 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $40. Six-week course learning practical Argentine tango skills for social dancing.

I Want to Be an Innkeeper!, Wednesday, October 27, 5:30–8 p.m. | Blount County | $95 + $5 material fee. Learn to launch and run a successful Airbnb or traditional B&B business.

Introduction to Mosaics, Wednesday & Thursday, October 29-30, 5:30–8:30 p.m. | Hardin Valley | $125 + $8 materials fee. Create geometric designs using mortar and decorative materials.

For more information, contact Kelly Ellenburg at ssellenburg@pstcc.edu.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

