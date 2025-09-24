Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Stay up-to-date on TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all in one plac.

Local headlines

Bluegrass Landing opens applications. DGA Residential, along with community leaders and partners, celebrated the opening of Bluegrass Landing, a 47-unit affordable housing community in West Knoxville. Bluegrass Landing features three- and four-bedroom apartments and modern amenities comparable to market-rate developments, including a clubhouse, playground, business center, fitness center and on-site management. The property accepts qualified applicants with incomes up to 60 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). In Knoxville, that’s about $59,640 for a family of four and up to $64,380 for a family of five. Find more information at DGA Residential.

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon launches two new challenges for 2026: Organizers have announced two new options for 2026 participants: Knox Hills Challenge and Marble City Challenge. Participants are encouraged to register before October 1 to secure the lowest entry price for familiar race favorites and the new challenges. To take advantage of lower pricing, participants may sign up at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/KnoxvilleMarathon.

Market Square Farmers Market: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four producer-only farmers markets in Knoxville. Everything sold at these markets is grown/ raised/ produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Events this weekend, must register:

Kayak Float: Friday, September 26, 8 p.m., Big Ridge State Park. Cost $10. Info: Big Ridge State Park at 865-992-5523. Paddle the shorelines of Big Ridge Lake while making your way out to the dam and back. We’ll discuss the flora, fauna, folklore, and folklife that exist under the night skies. Kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets provided. Register online.

Plein Air Smokies Quick Draw Competition: Saturday, September 27, 7 a.m., Sequoyah Hills Park. Info: Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont at 865-448-6709. Fast-paced challenge where artists of all levels create paintings on the spot, capturing the light, color, and spirit of the day. Artists interested in entering the competition can register online. Visitors are welcome to stroll through the park and observe the competition. Details online.

East Knoxville Community Cleanup: Saturday, September 27, 9-noon, Caswell Park. Free. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. We will be picking up litter around Caswell Park and throughout the East Knoxville community. Tools and gloves provided. Register online.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Mid 80s with a chance of rain and storms According to the National Weather Service, today showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 83. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, with a low of 68.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

