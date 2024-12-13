Lillian Bean, a political powerhouse in the 1980s and ’90s, has died at age 81. Lillian and Richard Bean lived in the Dante community where they raised three children: Garrett, Sara and Rebecca. The Beans were noted for their political outreach including birthday cards and “I’ve been reading about you” cards with clippings from news stories.

Richard Bean is the longtime superintendent of the Juvenile Detention facility which bears his name. Lillian Bean served as clerk of General Sessions, Circuit and Juvenile courts for 18 years. Together they created a formidable political organization called The Bean Machine.

Lillian Bean came to Knoxville from Rose Hill, Virginia, following her high school graduation. She lived at the YWCA for four years while attending business school, and she has been an avid supporter of the Y ever since. For some 25 years she raised money for the Y by sponsoring a Bean Supper during the fall festival at the Museum of Appalachia. You can read of her honors and awards in her obituary here.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, in Rose Hill and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Mynatt Funeral Home in Powell. Burial will be Thursday at the East TN Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers are longtime friends and allies: Tommy Sweat, Larry Headrick, Billy Stokes, John Valliant, Warren Payne, Lynn Tarpy, Nick McBride and Chad Tindell.