Every November, the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club (AMBC) hosts the best bike raffle in the Southeast. If you don’t believe them, just ask. Every year, it raises a good chunk of money to support Knoxville’s trail systems, and someone wins a (really) rad bike. This year was different.

In the wake of the massive and devastating Hurricane Helene, AMBC redirected 100% of its bike raffle proceeds – $59,812 – to storm relief efforts across multiple affected Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) regions.

AMBC partnered with locally owned Harper’s Bike Shop and industry partners to build a top-of-the-line, custom bicycle valued at over $11,000. Generous contributors included Santa Cruz Bicycles, Cane Creek, Nox Composites, Industry Nine, SRAM and OneUp Components.

The raffle, which ran from Oct. 4 to Nov. 1, was shared across all 47 SORBA chapters in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The drawing took place live at the 15th annual AMBC Fall Festival at Knoxville’s Baker Creek Preserve. One lucky winner rode off with the bike of a lifetime, but the true win was the overwhelming support shown for storm-impacted communities.

Proceeds from the raffle will support these organizations:

United Way Asheville and Buncombe County

United Way East TN Highlands

High Country United Way

United Way Greenville County

United Way of the CSRA

Matthew Kellogg, AMBC executive director, said, “Everyone stepped up not just for the trails we love but for the people and places that make our region so special. The funds raised are going straight to helping those communities get back on their feet.”

Philip Darden, SORBA executive director, said, “It’s been incredible to see the support from our chapters and partners. The mountain biking community has a way of showing up when it counts, and this raffle is just one example of how we can come together to make an impact.”

Third Saturday hike in Oak Ridge

Third Saturday Hike at the UT Arboretum starts at 9 a.m. December 21, at the UT Arboretum Auditorium. Free. Info: UT Arboretum at 865-483-3571. Enjoy the forests and trails in this lovely, wooded setting on a 2-mile hike. All levels welcomed. No pets please.

Outdoor options to give back, find friends

Knox County offers birding clubs, running clubs, biking clubs and trash pickup on roadways and creeks. There are hiking clubs, trail-building clubs and more. Your best source for these opportunities is KnoxTNToday.com on Fridays or Legacy Parks Foundation’s Outdoor Knoxville Events Calendar, compiled by Elle Colquitt.

Elle’s best bets

Adaptive Mountain Biking: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, Baker Creek Preserve, 1200 Tilson Street (under the bridge). Free. Info: Catalyst Sports Knoxville at 404-696-0933. Come and try adaptive mountain biking on the adaptive trails at Baker Creek Preserve. We have a fleet of adaptive bikes available to rent. Details and registration online.

Chill Holiday Ride: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Chilhowee Park. Free. Info: Kickstand Community Bike Shop at 865-229-6395. Join us for a bike ride tour of the Park’s holiday lights. Be festive and decorate yourself and your bike. Hot drinks and dessert provided by RealGood Kitchen. Details online.

Field trip to Hiwassee Refuge, 545 Priddy Rd, Birchwood, Tennessee, for cranes, waterfowl and more. December-January is the time to go to the Hiwassee Refuge to watch and listen to the Sandhill Cranes that winter there. Heather Wilson will lead a field trip to Hiwassee. Carpooling available. Contact Heather via text 423-802-1497.