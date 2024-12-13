The Dining Duo goes Asian again with their recommendation, but a different Asian type restaurant. The Angry Dumpling, located in South Knoxville, 1119 Sevier Ave., can be easy to miss, but don’t if you want to have a unique dining experience for lunch or dinner.

Our granddaughter highly recommended this unique diner, because she loved the dumpling and noodles and of course the tea. She was correct.

Grandpa’s noodles (the name of the dish) were the highlight of the meal with BBQ pork buns being a close second. The restaurant seems to specialize in three areas: noodles, buns and tea.

Open every day but Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Angry Dumpling should be on your list to experience.

The Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.