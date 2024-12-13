Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee received over a ton of premium deli meats and sausages plus a check for $2,250 on December 12, 2024. It was the eighth annual gift from Dietz & Watson in conjunction with Food City.

For the past seven years, the Dietz & Watson “Families Helping Families” program has resulted in donations of more than a half million dollars in cash and product to local charities and food banks near retail partners nationwide.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, a member of Feeding America, has worked to feed the hungry since 1982. Through programs and 550+ nonprofit partners, Second Harvest provides food to more than 143,000 children, adults and seniors each month.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.