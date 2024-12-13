Solar energy production for businesses and communities is on the rise, according to the quarterly US Solar Market Insight Report by Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. The December report shows year-over-year growth and more solar photovoltaic production ahead in 2025. The third quarter saw 8.6 gigawatts DC of solar capacity being installed in this country.

In summary, the Wood Mackenzie report notes that the United States produces enough renewable solar energy each year to power 37 million homes. As for individual residential solar, analysis shows it is on the decline, while larger-scale projects are leading the way for renewables.

Comparing the same quarter this year to last, the report shows commercial solar for the third quarter is up 44%, utility-scale solar is also up 44%, and community solar is up 12%. For the year, this report shows a slowdown of the installation pace as compared to earlier in 2024.

Overall, this analysis predicts that there is a high demand for solar, and yet that growth will be flat over the next five years. This is based in part upon a lack of enough skilled people to work in the industry, delays in interconnection and high voltage equipment restraints. The larger the solar project, the more likely it is to take several years to be completed. Wood Mackenzie also commends a slight improvement in domestic solar manufacturing to support the industry.

Taking a conservative look at the next few years, the report predicts at least another 43 GW being installed annually.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349.