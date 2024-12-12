Is a smart phone on your wish list? Take a look at your photo roll. Maybe Santa snapped a selfie on your device before sliding it into your stocking. The magic of Santa is within. The love of Christmas is in each of us.

If you are looking for Santa Claus, take a tip from this painting and snap a selfie.

