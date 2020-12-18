Plan New Year’s hikes at UT Arboretum

The UT Arboretum trails in Oak Ridge will be open on New Year’s Day for hiking from 8 a.m. to dusk. After holiday food and football, the UT Arboretum Society will be open for the opportunity to hike one of the many trails at the UT Arboretum. You can also hike on Saturday or Sunday, Jan 2-3. While 2020 has been a tough year you can start 2021 on the “right foot” at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is not an organized group hike as we normally do on New Year’s Day. Trail maps will be available on the front of the kiosk by the Visitor’s Center to assist hikers in choosing the best hike for the day. The Nature Book Trail featuring the book “Birds” is a great choice for families with young children.

Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. No pets, please. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, we are unable to allow pets.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.