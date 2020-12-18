Lights, nights, birds and ice

The next seven days offer plenty of opportunities to to get outside (or even inside) to get some exercise and, in some cases, learn something. Get out and play!

Friday Dec. 18

Seven Islands State Birding Park is offering a Night Hike at 6 p.m. Cost is $8. For more info go here or call 715-630-6848. Join Ranger Stephanie for a guided hike along the trails to learn what birds and wildlife are active in the park at night. Register here.

Saturday Dec. 19

Seven Islands State Birding Park has a Birding Basics Hike at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. For more info go here or call 715-630-6848. Hike 2.5 miles and learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Open to birders of all ages. Bring field guides (optional), and binoculars. Register here.

Ijams Nature Center is calling on Weed Warriors at to meet at 9:30 a.m. at Mead’s Quarry parking lot. For more info go here or call 865-577-4717, ext. 127. Volunteers will be working to continue corridor improvement along Imery’s Trail to remove invasive species that are impeding line of sight along the trail. Bring water. Register here.

Sunday Dec. 20

Panther Creek State Park has a Moonlight Hike starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $5. For more info go here or call 865-587-7046. Join Ranger Mayfield for a 2-mile, moderately difficult, hike along the Trout Lily Trail while looking for wildlife to learn more about their habitat. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Register here.

Wednesday Dec. 23

Seven Islands State Birding Park offers Birding with Friends at 8 a.m. The event is free, go here for more info or call 715-630-6848. The birding guide will lead an early morning hike, identifying by sight and sound some of the 200 species of birds spotted at the park. Terrain level to rolling. Bring water, field guides, and binoculars. Register here.

Ongoing Holiday Events

Light the Park through Jan. 3 from 5:30-10 p.m. at Founders Park in Farragut. Go here for more info or call 865-218-3376. This year’s display expands from Founders Park to the Campbell Station Inn Plaza and the Farragut Community Center. Enjoy 3 Storybook Trails along with other socially distanced activities.

Holiday Festival of Lights through Jan.3 from 6-9 p.m. at The Cove at Concord Park. Go here for more info or call 865-215-6600. Holiday Festival of Lights will be held the month of December from 6-9 p.m. Festival is free and open to the public. Leashed pets are welcomed. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Love Kitchen.

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice has moved to the Civic Coliseum for the 2020/21 season through Jan. 3. Enjoy skating on a 180 ft rink while listening to music every night. There may even be a panda sighting of the Holidays on Ice Mascot, Peppermint Panda. Call the Ice Rink at 865-215-4423 or find details here or on Facebook. Admission price includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on ice. Cash, Visa and Mastercard accepted. Fees are $11 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under. Season passes are available for adults at $50 and children age 12 and under for $35.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.