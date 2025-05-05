Pilot is honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans, military members and their families this May for Military Appreciation Month with a donation to Folds of Honor and exclusive offers.

As part of Pilot’s recently launched Miles of Good initiative, the company is donating $100,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or become disabled while serving their country or communities. This donation adds to the more than $2.7 million Pilot has given to support military and veteran-focused organizations since 2020.

“With contributions to organizations like Folds of Honor, we salute military service members’ legacies by helping provide educational scholarships,” said Meg Counts, director of corporate giving and events. “As a company grounded in serving others, we are honored to give our support to military members and their families who do so much to uplift and protect our communities.”

Throughout Military Appreciation Month in May, veterans, military personnel and their families who are authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app may unlock three free offers each week that can be redeemed at participating Pilot locations. Deals include free Pilot coffee and fountain drinks, freshly prepared Pilot foods like pizza and breakfast sandwiches, and popular brand name cooler drinks.

Beyond these special offers, verified ID.me veterans, military members and their families can save year-round at Pilot with a 10% discount on food and beverages when using the myRewards Plus app.

As a proud employer of veterans, Pilot encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to join its team by visiting jobs. For more information about Pilot’s Miles of Good giving program, visit here.

Learn more about Pilot: here.

Information and quotes for this article provided by Pilot Flying J.

