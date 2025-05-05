Covenant Health celebrated last week’s Volunteer Week with special recognition to all of our extraordinary volunteers who bring warmth and compassion to every corner of the Covenant Health System. Your selfless dedication transforms our facilities into places of genuine care and comfort. The countless hours you contribute make a profound difference in the lives of patients, families and staff alike.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please follow the link here.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.