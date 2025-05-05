Thursday, April 29, was a lucky day for some volunteers at Second Harvest warehouse when Tennessee Basketball alumni Jahmai Mashack (@jmash.21) joined the assembly line!

To honor the incredibly positive impact Mashack has had on East Tennesseans experiencing food insecurity since our partnership began, we’ve awarded him as the winner of our 2025 Advocacy Award:

“Whether mentoring others, advocating for hunger relief, engaging the community in the fight against hunger, or leading by example in challenging times, Jahmai consistently demonstrates an ability to inspire and unite others,” says Rachael Ellis, our chief operating officer. “His impact extends far beyond the accolades he has earned; it is felt in the hearts of teammates, peers and community members alike.”

“My teammates, family, my coaches, they all know what it means to me to be able to just do something that’s bigger than ourselves … we have to use our platform for something bigger, and in my opinion, something just as important as putting the ball in the hoop,” says Jahmai. “No matter where I go, I want to be able to shine a light.”

Mashack quickly turned his advocacy to action — his efforts have led to a total of 197,073 meals for those in need.

Thank you, Jahmai, for being our community’s #1 fan.

