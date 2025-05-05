The Lincoln Memorial University-Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) will host Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Dwight E. Tarwater as its commencement speaker for the Class of 2025 on Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Born and raised in Knoxville, Justice Tarwater joined the Tennessee Supreme Court in September 2023 following his nomination by Gov. Bill Lee and confirmation by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Tarwater began his legal career as a judicial clerk for Judge Houston M. Goddard of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. He later joined the Knoxville law firm Egerton, McAfee, Armistead & Davis, where he quickly rose to partner. Four years later, Tarwater co-founded the firm Paine Tarwater Bickers LLP, where he became known nationally for handling complex litigation across state and federal courts in more than 20 states.

From 2014-19, he served as general counsel to Gov. Bill Haslam, advising on a wide range of legal and policy matters. He has remained committed to public service through pro bono cases from Legal Aid of East Tennessee.

The 13th graduating class of LMU Law is the largest in the law school’s history. The University will confer doctor of jurisprudence degrees on 99 graduates. Nine of those graduates will also be receiving a master’s degree in one of LMU’s three available dual degree programs.

Ansley Letsinger provided information regarding LMU graduation.

Perkins Coie gets a win

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell has barred enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order attacking the law firm Perkins Coie. The 102-page decision was issued Friday, March 2, 2025: Perkins Coie gov.uscourts.dcd.278290.185.0 Expect an appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On March 6, Trump issued EO 14230 barring the federal government from hiring Perkins Coie, suspending the security clearances of individuals working for it, barring its lawyers from entering federal office buildings and preparing to end government contracts with any of its clients. It was one of a handful of EOs attacking specific law firms.

Some firms capitulated, seeking accommodation with Trump. Perkins Coie sued the next day.

Judge Howell said Trump’s EO violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of the right to free speech, the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of due process and the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of right to counsel. She also channeled Shakespeare: In a cringe-worthy twist on the theatrical phrase “Let’s kill all the lawyers,” EO 14230 takes the approach of “Let’s kill the lawyers I don’t like,” sending the clear message: lawyers must stick to the party line, or else.

Notes & Quotes

Spring 2025 Commencement at the UT College of Law will take place Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Student Union Auditorium.

Sherley Cruz, assistant professor of law, was awarded the University of Tennessee College of Law’s 2024 Tom & Elizabeth Fox Faculty Award for Service to the Bench & Bar. She co-authored an article ABA Standard 303(c) and Divisive Concepts Legislation and Policies: Challenges and Opportunities. She was also elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the AALS Clinical Section, joined the Society of American Law Teachers Board of Governors, and is the chair-elect of the AALS Discrimination Law Section.

Susan Shipley entered the debate over Salvadorian gang arrests in Knoxville by saying: “There hasn’t been a single Tren de Aragua arrested in Knoxville for anything. The only Venezuelan I have seen at the Courthouse is an assistant district attorney.”

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit is publishing a daily update of Executive Orders and legal challenges to same. Info here.

In Memoriam

Franklin Delano Dossett, 93, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Mount Zion Methodist Church in Jacksboro. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Full obituary is here.

Mr. Dossett was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee, at the height of the Great Depression and raised in a family of 16 siblings. He followed his brothers into military service before completing degrees at East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee.

He returned to Campbell County to practice law and married Betty Sue Bellah, with whom he made a life for 65 years. They had three children. He represented the LaFollette Medical Center for many years, and at various points served the city of LaFollette as an attorney and judge.

Frank loved the legal profession, but at heart was a farmer, according to his obituary. “When he wasn’t herding cattle or mowing hay, he was probably haggling over a gun or looking for a deal at an auction or flea market.”