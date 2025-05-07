Last week, Pellissippi State student designers took part in the annual Design for Web and Print Showcase on our Hardin Valley campus. Students exhibited some of the best works from their time at Pellissippi State and were able to network and get feedback from members of the design community.

Visit the showcase website and check out the presenting students’ portfolios here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.