An Evening with Jeff Zentner, held by Friends of the Knox County Public Library and Union Ave Books, is coming up on Friday, May 9, 6 p.m., at the East Tennessee History Center.

Jeff Zentner, author of The Serpent King, In the Wild Light, Colton Gentry’s Third Act, and many more will share insights into his writing process and the journey behind his celebrated works.

You can read more about this event and purchase tickets here.

