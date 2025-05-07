Farragut High School football’s annual Blue-Grey Game is Thursday, May 8, 6 p.m. at FHS stadium. This spring event is packed with entertainment for all ages.

The Blue-Grey Game features a spirited intrasquad matchup showcasing future stars of the Admirals program. Between quarters, fans can enjoy fun, interactive activities like Tug of War, a Quarterback Toss and even Lineman Punt Returns! Members of Farragut Youth Football and Cheer will also be joining the fun, giving young athletes a chance to shine on the big stage. The evening wouldn’t be complete without performances by the FHS Cheerleaders, Dance Team and the Farragut High School Band, adding to the electric atmosphere of the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and each ticket purchase includes free Farragut ​merchandise, while supplies last. All proceeds from ticket and concession sales go directly toward the completion of the team’s new Team Room Project—a vital addition to the program’s future success.

Concessions will be available, and attendees can also participate in a 50/50 raffle.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.