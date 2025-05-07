Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic continues its long tradition of offering preparticipation physical evaluations for high school students to allow participation in athletics through the summer and upcoming school year. KOC, the region’s leader in orthopaedic sports medicine, has offered this service for more than 35 years as part of its mission to keep student athletes healthy and safe.

The one-day clinic will be held Saturday, May 17, at KOC’s West and Powell office locations.

The evaluations cost $15, payable by cash or check, and are available to incoming high school freshmen through seniors in all sports for the summer through the 2025-2026 school year.

“We want to offer busy parents a convenient and affordable way to help their students prepare for summer and school activities,” said Dr. Greg Mathien, a KOC sports medicine surgeon and team physician for the Tennessee Volunteers. “As part of our role as sports medicine leaders, we are always looking for ways to encourage student athletes and the community to be healthy, active and engaged.”

No appointment is needed for the physical exams, but a schedule by school can be found included in this article or online at KOCortho.com under the ‘About’ tab. Parents or guardians will be asked to complete documents including history and consent, concussion and sudden cardiac arrest forms ahead of the visit. Those can be downloaded from the preparticipation physicals page online as well.

The purpose of the evaluation is to meet the requirements for participation set by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). It is not designed to replace comprehensive health evaluations by an individual’s doctor. If, during the exam, a provider detects a potentially hazardous condition, further evaluation by the athlete’s personal physician may be required before participation would be recommended.

Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic has a longstanding history of supporting local athletes with KOC doctors serving as team physicians for area high schools and post-secondary institutions including the University of Tennessee, Carson-Newman University, Maryville College, Lincoln Memorial University and Johnson University. KOC providers also support professional teams including the Knoxville Smokies, One Knoxville Sporting Club and the Knoxville Ice Bears.

For more information about preparticipation physical evaluations and other sports medicine outreach efforts, visit kocortho.com.

