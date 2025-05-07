Local high schools are ending the season in dramatic fashion. See the results from several local high schools and the regional tournament schedules as of today. Keep checking the links as teams progress.
Grace Rams win with walk off by Makai Derry beating Boyd Buchanan. After pitching a shutout in the first game of the series, Makai Derry came to bat in the bottom of the 7th, tied 2-2 with runners on first and second. A line drive to center by senior Derry scored the winning run, returning Grace Rams to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Brother Treyson Derry got the win, allowing just two runs on five hits across seven innings.
Oak Ridge wins District 3-4A title over Powell Tennessee commit Mikey Teasley earned Player of the Year honors.
Maryville wins District 4-4A title. Trailing for most of the game, Maryville rallied past Farragut in the bottom of the sixth.
Anderson County wins District 4-3A championship. Anderson County beat Union County 3-2, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to claim the title.
South-Doyle Cherokees win District 5-3A. South-Doyle has its first district-tournament championship since the program’s state runner-up season of 2007. Both South-Doyle and Heritage advance to region play.
Read about all these teams and more in article by 5StarPreps Dave Link. 5Starpreps.com
Class 4A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Oak Ridge and Powell here.
Class 3A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Anderson County, Heritage, Seymour, South Doyle, Anderson County: here.
Class 1 A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Coalfield and Oliver Springs: here.
Division II AA Baseball regional tournament includes local high school Knoxville Catholic: here.
Division IA Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools: Grace Christian Academy, Christian Academy of Knoxville: here.
Spring Sports
Clink on this link, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter your school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.
The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.
Baseball
May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Lacrosse
May 10-16, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
TBD
May 10-17, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
TBD
Girls’ Lacrosse
May 10-17, 2025
TBD
Soccer
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Softball
May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU
Boys’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Track and Field
May 14-15, 2025
Class A Decathlon
Class AA Decathlon
Class AAA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Decathlon
Division II-AA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Track and Field
May 14, 2025
Class A Pentathlon
Class AA Pentathlon
Class AAA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Pentathlon
Division II-AA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Unified Track and Field
May 22, 2025
Unified Track Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN
