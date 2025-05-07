Local high schools are ending the season in dramatic fashion. See the results from several local high schools and the regional tournament schedules as of today. Keep checking the links as teams progress.

Grace Rams win with walk off by Makai Derry beating Boyd Buchanan. After pitching a shutout in the first game of the series, Makai Derry came to bat in the bottom of the 7th, tied 2-2 with runners on first and second. A line drive to center by senior Derry scored the winning run, returning Grace Rams to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Brother Treyson Derry got the win, allowing just two runs on five hits across seven innings.

Oak Ridge wins District 3-4A title over Powell Tennessee commit Mikey Teasley earned Player of the Year honors.

Maryville wins District 4-4A title. Trailing for most of the game, Maryville rallied past Farragut in the bottom of the sixth.

Anderson County wins District 4-3A championship. Anderson County beat Union County 3-2, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to claim the title.

South-Doyle Cherokees win District 5-3A. South-Doyle has its first district-tournament championship since the program’s state runner-up season of 2007. Both South-Doyle and Heritage advance to region play.

Read about all these teams and more in article by 5StarPreps Dave Link. 5Starpreps.com

Class 4A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Oak Ridge and Powell here.

Class 3A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Anderson County, Heritage, Seymour, South Doyle, Anderson County: here.

Class 1 A Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools Coalfield and Oliver Springs: here.

Division II AA Baseball regional tournament includes local high school Knoxville Catholic: here.

Division IA Baseball regional tournament includes local high schools: Grace Christian Academy, Christian Academy of Knoxville: here.

Clink on this link, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter your school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

TBD

May 10-17, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025

TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025

Class A Decathlon

Class AA Decathlon

Class AAA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Decathlon

Division II-AA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025

Class A Pentathlon

Class AA Pentathlon

Class AAA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Pentathlon

Division II-AA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025

Unified Track Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.