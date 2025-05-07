Eighteen Girl Scouts earned their Gold Award with five of them from Knoxville. The winners were chosen from across a 46-county footprint for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians. Gold Award recipients were recognized for their achievements April 27 at a luncheon at Lighthouse Knoxville.

The prestigious award is bestowed to just 6% of Girl Scouts across the country annually.

The distinction is presented to girls in grades 9-12 who demonstrate exceptional achievement in leadership development, positive values and service. At a minimum requirement of 80 hours, most girls spend between one and two years on Gold Award projects dedicating hours of hard work, planning and executing a sustainable community project.

Only Girl Scout seniors and ambassadors are eligible for the Gold Award, and before they can pursue it, they must meet prerequisites, including completing a Take Action project or earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, which requires a project to improve the neighborhood or community.

Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.

“Earning the Girl Scouts Gold Award is a great achievement, and we are so proud of these young women,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Through compassion, creativity and determination, they’ve shown true leadership and made a positive impact on their communities. We celebrate their vision and hard work.”

Knoxville recipients:

Emma Brinkmann (Knoxville Catholic High School), an early adopter of science, math and engineering education, noticed younger students at her school weren’t engaged with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs. She partnered with the third-grade department to create a hands-on curriculum with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) kits and labs. Each kit included instructional videos and reflective exercises, helping students explore concepts creatively. Brinkmann also shared her program online, making it accessible globally and adaptable for home use. The program’s success has led the school to expand it to other grades. Emma also received a $2,000 Gold Award Scholarship from the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians board of directors.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.