Grace Christian Academy announces eight collegiate signees from the athletic programs at GCA.

  • MaKai Derry – Pellissippi State Community College – baseball
  • Weston Edmondson – East TN State University – football
  • Natalie Gilmore – Roane State Community College – soccer
  • Sydney Haun – Maryville College – stunt team
  • Belle Jones – Johnson University – volleyball
  • Cam Mercer – Bryan College – basketball
  • Brooke Million – Pellissippi State Community College – softball
  • Jacob Rose – Lee University – golf

