Grace Christian Academy announces eight collegiate signees from the athletic programs at GCA.
- MaKai Derry – Pellissippi State Community College – baseball
- Weston Edmondson – East TN State University – football
- Natalie Gilmore – Roane State Community College – soccer
- Sydney Haun – Maryville College – stunt team
- Belle Jones – Johnson University – volleyball
- Cam Mercer – Bryan College – basketball
- Brooke Million – Pellissippi State Community College – softball
- Jacob Rose – Lee University – golf
Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.
