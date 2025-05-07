Grace Christian Academy announces eight collegiate signees from the athletic programs at GCA.

MaKai Derry – Pellissippi State Community College – baseball

Weston Edmondson – East TN State University – football

Natalie Gilmore – Roane State Community College – soccer

Sydney Haun – Maryville College – stunt team

Belle Jones – Johnson University – volleyball

Cam Mercer – Bryan College – basketball

Brooke Million – Pellissippi State Community College – softball

Jacob Rose – Lee University – golf

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at email.