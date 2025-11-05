Pellissippi State Community College and Whataburger are partnering up for “WhataFood Drive,” for more than a month-long push for donations to the Pellissippi Pantry as part of the Pellissippi State Foundation’s “Life Happens: You Can Help” giving campaign.

People who want to donate can drop off canned goods and other nonperishable items at the Whataburger located at 1830 Cumberland Ave. in Knoxville, now through Dec. 5, and receive a buy-one-get-one deal on the restaurant’s 16-ounce milkshakes.

“Through this food drive, Whataburger is helping ensure that no student faces food insecurity,” said Hayley Bisacre, director of Annual Giving and Donor Engagement at the Pellissippi State Foundation. “This partnership reflects the power of community collaboration in meeting the essential needs of those we serve, and this food drive will benefit countless Pellissippi State students.”

Founded in 2016, the Pellissippi Pantry dispenses food, clothing, and other necessities at no cost to the college community across all four of Pellissippi’s campuses.

Whataburger is all about supporting its community, said Teddy Tyler, market leader at the restaurant.

“This is a great opportunity to help people out and do something good for people during the holidays who may be struggling and need help,” Tyler said. “And the college is just a great fit and a great partnership.”

The food drive will contribute to Pellissippi’s participation in the Tennessee Board of Regents’ 27th Annual Food Drive Challenge.

The most in-demand items include:

Canned meats like tuna or chicken

Canned vegetables

Peanut butter

Canned soups

Chili

Pasta

Breakfast cereal

Canned fruits

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Diapers

View this press release on Pellissippi State’s website.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.