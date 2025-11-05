Join Grace Christian Academy for a favorite classic play, It’s a Wonderful Life, performed by GCA High School on Thursday, November 13, 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in the GBC Worship Center, 5914 Beaver Ridge Road.

Philip Grecian, who brought A Christmas Story to the stage, has adapted this beloved Frank Capra film. George Bailey’s dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty. His guardian angel has to descend on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him—by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born—that his life has been, after all, a wonderful life.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

