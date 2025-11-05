I believe a child’s love for a book is the best endorsement, and Bowen Holland has sent his recommendation for Hugs on the Wind by Marsha Diane Arnold, a picture book published in 2006 for children aged 4–7.

Hugs on the Wind explores loss, distance, and nature as sources of comfort.

A young rabbit, Little Cottontail, misses his grandfather and uses nature – the wind, stars, and stream to send him hugs and messages.

According to her author website, Arnold is “called a ‘born storyteller’ by the media, a multi-award-winning picture book author whose books have sold over one million copies. Her books have been called ‘heartwarming,’ ‘uplifting,’ and ‘great read-alouds.’ See her biography, list of books, and multiple awards: Marsha Diane Arnold.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.