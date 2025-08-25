Pellissippi State is entering year two of Panther Baseball, excited to build on the success of their inaugural season. The coaching staff and team have defined their clear mission to:

  • Win on the field through competitive play
  • Win in the classroom with strong academic performance
  • Win in life by preparing for transfer opportunities and future careers

To achieve these goals, the team is launching a fundraiser to support the essential needs of the program. Community support will help not only to compete at a high level but also provide meaningful opportunities for the young men in the program to grow and succeed.

Funds raised will directly support:

  • Pre- and post-game meals
  • Game day and winter apparel
  • Furnishings for a team locker room
  • Synergy camera system for film and performance review
  • Access to indoor practice facilities
  • Training bats
  • Additional strength and conditioning equipment

All money donated is tax-deductible. Click Here to Donate.

If a business is interested in outfield signs for the Spring (16’ x 5’), go to this link: outfield signs or contact us at baseball@pstcc.edu.

