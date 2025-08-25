Pellissippi State is entering year two of Panther Baseball, excited to build on the success of their inaugural season. The coaching staff and team have defined their clear mission to:
- Win on the field through competitive play
- Win in the classroom with strong academic performance
- Win in life by preparing for transfer opportunities and future careers
To achieve these goals, the team is launching a fundraiser to support the essential needs of the program. Community support will help not only to compete at a high level but also provide meaningful opportunities for the young men in the program to grow and succeed.
Funds raised will directly support:
- Pre- and post-game meals
- Game day and winter apparel
- Furnishings for a team locker room
- Synergy camera system for film and performance review
- Access to indoor practice facilities
- Training bats
- Additional strength and conditioning equipment
All money donated is tax-deductible. Click Here to Donate.
If a business is interested in outfield signs for the Spring (16’ x 5’), go to this link: outfield signs or contact us at baseball@pstcc.edu.
