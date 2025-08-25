Pellissippi State is entering year two of Panther Baseball, excited to build on the success of their inaugural season. The coaching staff and team have defined their clear mission to:

Win on the field through competitive play

Win in the classroom with strong academic performance

Win in life by preparing for transfer opportunities and future careers

To achieve these goals, the team is launching a fundraiser to support the essential needs of the program. Community support will help not only to compete at a high level but also provide meaningful opportunities for the young men in the program to grow and succeed.

Funds raised will directly support:

Pre- and post-game meals

Game day and winter apparel

Furnishings for a team locker room

Synergy camera system for film and performance review

Access to indoor practice facilities

Training bats

Additional strength and conditioning equipment

All money donated is tax-deductible. Click Here to Donate .

If a business is interested in outfield signs for the Spring (16’ x 5’), go to this link: outfield signs or contact us at baseball@pstcc.edu .

