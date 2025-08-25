Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex, Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source, leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at.

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: The House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Knox County Schools launches the 2025 Coupon Book Campaign! In this fall’s book, KCS will again be offering both a printed version and a mobile app, so each printed book will include a unique code that allows customers to access the same coupon on their phone or mobile device. That means for each book purchased, a customer, in most cases, will be able to use two coupons – the digital coupon from their app and the print coupon from their book. The cost of the Coupon Book will remain at $20. Ask any KCS student or staff member to purchase a book.

Master Gardeners events on Wednesday, August 27, 11 a.m.- noon, a free Zoom presentation on how to become a master gardener volunteer will be held. To register, email extension agent Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu or call 865-215-2340. (Sessions are also scheduled for Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.)

Weather: Sunny skies, high 70’s According to the National Weather Service, today we will be sunny, with a high near 80. Tonight’s low is around 58. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.