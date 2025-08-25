Adjustable beds offer numerous benefits for individuals with infirmities, significantly enhancing their quality of life, helping prevent falls, and keeping loved ones from sleeping in chairs. These beds allow users to customize their sleeping and resting positions, which can alleviate discomfort and improve circulation.

By elevating the head or legs, adjustable beds can help reduce the risk of pressure sores, a common concern for those with limited mobility. The ability to find a comfortable position can also promote better sleep quality, leading to improved overall health and well-being. Many adjustable beds come equipped with features like side rails, voice command, lighting, message, speed control, and massage, providing an added layer of comfort, convenience, and safety.

Additionally, adjustable beds can simplify daily activities for caregivers in several ways:

Easier Access: Caregivers can adjust the bed height and position to make it easier to assist individuals with mobility challenges, reducing strain on their backs.

Positioning: Elevating the head or legs allows caregivers to help with tasks like dressing, bathing, or changing linens without needing to lift the individual excessively.

Medication Management: Adjusting the bed to a comfortable angle can make it easier for caregivers to administer medications or meals.

Enhanced Safety: By lowering the bed or adjusting it to prevent falls, caregivers can ensure a safer environment for those they assist.

Comfort During Care: Adjustable beds make it simpler to position individuals for comfort during procedures, such as wound care or physical therapy.

Reduced Fatigue: By minimizing the physical demands on caregivers, adjustable beds can help reduce fatigue and improve their overall efficiency.

All adjustable beds are not alike. They come in different widths and lengths, some with different mattress options. Beds may have side rail options, voice command

Mobility Plus has adjustable hi-lo hospital beds in stock for customers to experience the benefits and see what features matter the most before ordering their own bed. Mobility Plus also rents hospital beds for temporary needs.

For more information, please get in touch with Hannah Beal at hannah.beal@mobilityplus.com.

Mobility Plus Knoxville offers a wide range of mobility aids, including ramps, hospital beds, Hi Lo adjustable beds, stair lifts, vertical platform lifts, wheelchairs, rollators, vehicle lifts, and more. They also provide in-store repair services, home repair visits, and discounted batteries for their customers, among many other services.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Mobility Plus to support the needs of our community and will help feature many of the options they offer in future features.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.