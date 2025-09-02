The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is no exception to the significant growth of eco-tourism across the United States, with the U.S. ecotourism market projected to expand from $31.86 billion in 2023 to $83.82 billion by 2030.

Nestled on the edge of the Smokies, Townsend, better known as the Peaceful Side of the Smokies, prioritizes low-impact travel, offering a compelling example of sustainable tourism that supports both nature and local communities.

Townsend offers a quiet, authentic gateway for travelers seeking nature, adventure, and purpose-driven experiences, welcoming 12.2 million visitors in 2024.

In 2025, Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Wednesdays and BearWise Practices in Townsend offer a timely story for readers seeking sustainable, immersive travel experiences.

Leave No Trace is a community-wide commitment in Townsend. Visitors can hike with Tours by Stella, stay sustainably at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort or Dancing Bear Lodge, and enjoy birding, wildflower hikes, and workshops at Chestnut Top Trail and Tremont Institute. Visitors can also volunteer with Trails Forever or join the Townsend Community Cleanups.

Unplug, support small businesses, and explore the national park in a way that protects and preserves it.

