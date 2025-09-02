National Hydropower Day, August 24, has passed, but we still celebrate one of the world’s oldest sources of energy.

According to the U.S Department of Energy, the Greeks used water wheels to grind wheat into flour more than 2,000 years ago. In 1880, a dynamo, a device that converts mechanical energy into electric energy, powered by a water turbine, provided power to a theatre and storefront in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

National Hydropower Day recognizes the most reliable, most efficient, cleanest, and most economical of all renewable energy sources. Thanks to the Tennessee River system, we have an abundance of it in our region.

Hydropower is an important part of TVA’s diverse generation. In the 1940s, TVA launched one of the largest hydropower construction programs ever undertaken in the United States as it helped power the country’s fight in World War II.

TVA’s hydroelectric system comprises:

29 power-generating dams throughout the Tennessee River system, some of which date back to the TVA’s early days in the 1930s

A pumped-storage plant near Chattanooga called Raccoon Mountain

Purchased power from eight dams on the Cumberland River operated by the Army Corps of Engineers

Hydropower is quickly dispatchable, meaning it can transition from a stopped state to generating at full capacity within just a few minutes. This is especially important on the hottest days of summer or the coldest mornings of winter, when power demand peaks at the highest levels of the year.

TVA’s hydroelectric dams and their reservoirs provide additional benefits to our region, including flood control, river navigation, and popular recreational opportunities.

