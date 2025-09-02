If you’ve ever bought or sold a home with a Wallace agent, there’s a good chance India McDowell had a hand in making the process run smoothly, even if you never met her. As Senior Administrator at Wallace Real Estate and a valued member of the Wallace team since 2006, India oversees the company’s Administrative HUB, leads key operational initiatives, and supports hundreds of agents across the region with systems that keep business moving.

Her dedication, professionalism, and can-do attitude make her an essential part of the Wallace team—and in 2024, that commitment was honored with the Charles A. Wallace Award.

Named in honor of company co-founder Charles A. Wallace—affectionately remembered for telling his nephew at a wedding toast, “When things get gnarly, you can count on Uncle Charlie”—the award recognizes individuals who exemplify commitment, service, and reliability. India fits that bill and more.

India’s work touches nearly every step of the real estate transaction process. She helps ensure compliance, manages various platforms, and keeps the paperwork in check so agents can stay focused on their clients and get paid without a hitch.

“India is the kind of person who makes an entire organization better,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Chief Development Officer at Wallace. “Her leadership, positivity, and work ethic are unmatched. She doesn’t just manage systems—she empowers people.”

McGranaghan went on to say, “India leads with heart, and her impact is felt company-wide. We’re lucky to have her as part of our Wallace family and proud to celebrate all she brings to Wallace and beyond.”

Dave Stewart: “India goes beyond what is asked of her every single time. She has the uncanny ability to make systems and processes work better than ever intended. She sets the example for everyone. On top of everything else, she is a joy to work with.”

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

