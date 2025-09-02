Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with two committee meetings: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

City Council Meeting: Tuesday, September 2, 6-8 p.m. in the main board room of the City/County Building.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the City of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Preschool Story Time A free weekly Tuesday preschool program, 10-11 a.m. at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike, 37914. Engaging stories, nature exploration, hands-on gardening, crafts and other activities that nurture the youngest gardeners and their grownups is offered April- October.

Weather: Mid 70’s with chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Tonight, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of around 61.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.