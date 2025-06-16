The Powell Business and Professional Association (PBPA) heard from Lydia Wimsatt, program director for Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking (TBAT) at its monthly meeting on June 10, 2025, at Jubilee Banquet Facility.

Wimsatt delivered an eye-opening presentation on how local businesses can play a critical role in identifying and preventing human trafficking. Attendees were encouraged to learn more and get involved through the TBAT program, accessible at https://tbat.tnsos.gov.

Shantaya Crowley, a future Alabama A&M University student, was unanimously selected as the PBPA scholarship winner for the Class of 2025. Shantaya’s academic achievements and community involvement earned her this honor.

In addition, Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee presented a donation from the commissioner’s discretionary fund, giving a check to support the Powell High School football program — a gesture warmly received by the community.

The PBPA continues to support education, advocacy and community development through its monthly meetings and partnerships. For more information, email powelltn@membershipworks.org

