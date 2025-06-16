HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

National headlines:

National Fudge Day today: Fudge has been around since about 1886 when the earliest records of documented reference are found. Here is an easy, 5-star rated recipe for a microwave version of fudge: here.

Keep up with Congress. Congress has one meeting today but it is closed door meeting on intelligence briefings: Here.

State headlines:

Bonnaroo cancelled by weather: Storms through middle Tennessee forced cancellation of the annual three-day event after only a few hours. Organizers promise up to 75% refunds for visitors: Bonnaroo.

East Tennessee Road Report, covering all traffic construction through June 18: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: No change, rainy days: According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms with a high near 85 and a low around 70. Tuesday will be see no change.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: Wednesday, June 18, 10-1 p.m., This week’s location is at Rock City Park, Fire Station #10. Free. Join every Wednesday in June and July for Fun in the Park at a different park for ages 2-12. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

17th Street Bridge being repaired. Beginning today through the summer, the 87-year-old bridge will be reduced to two lanes during construction.

Yassin’s Falafel House is temporarily moving. We love Falafel House and Yassin says he’s remodeling to come back even bigger and better. See details carried by WBIR.

