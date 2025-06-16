Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee hosted its third annual Volley for Hope Pickleball Tournament with 198 players from eight states challenging in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles with 298 matches played at The Pavilion of Pickleball and powered by Southern Pickleball.

Thanks to the sponsors and attendees, 362,700 meals will be provided to those experiencing food insecurity in Second Harvest’s 18-county service area.

We thank Bush Brothers & Company for serving as title sponsor, along with the many other generous partners and players who helped make this a successful tournament.

