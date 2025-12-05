The public is invited to celebrate the season with a spectacular, multifaceted Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 11, at 7 p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Oak Ridge High School’s Concert Band, with its specialty groups, as well as its award-winning color guard and high school chorus, will be taking the stage. Plus, choral students from both of the Oak Ridge middle schools, Robertsville Middle School and Jefferson Middle School, will be performing.

Expect to see a mix of traditional holiday tunes, classical inspirations, and modern twists on tradition in this Holiday Concert for all. Oak Ridge Schools are proud of their tradition of excellence in music education and these opportunities for students to shine. Doors open at 6 p.m. on the 11th. Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for students.

Also ahead on Saturday, December 13, 6 p.m., the ORHS WildBand will be marching in the City of Oak Ridge Christmas Parade, featured mainly along Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Connect here with Oak Ridge Schools. Keep up with band activities through our WildBand website, www.wildband.org. Thank you for the continued community support. For more information, contact imjacobohernandez@ortn.edu.

Information provided by Anne Brock, who can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349

