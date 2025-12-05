Nostalgia: the wishful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy associations. Sights, sounds, and smells can trigger feelings of nostalgia.

Walking into Scotties restaurant at 7143 Clinton Hwy in Powell, TN, the smells of grilled onions, bacon, and coffee will immediately take you back to the days of stools at the counter, country music on the jukebox, and the overall” feel good ” atmosphere. Opened in 1967, Scotties is a family-run restaurant serving the great food we all remember.

The Dining Duo paid a visit to Scotties on a weekday around 1 p.m. It was busy, a little crowded, but the short wait time was worth it.

Duo One ordered a Patty Melt with grilled onions and fries. Every bite was delicious.

Duo Two had a big cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion rings. Another delicious decision!

Scotties is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They serve breakfast all day except for their gravy: ” When it’s gone, it’s gone.” Lunch and Saturday dinner choices include everything from baby burgers and corn dogs to salad.

Scotties does not fall in our category of hidden gems, but more rediscovered ones.

“You’ll find great food and great folks beneath the Scotties sign.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Please email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

