National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Sunday, December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with events around the nation and online.

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month National Month recognitions go through the official government process of passing a law by Congress or issuing a proclamation by the President.

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Burlington Branch Library launches “The Local Chapter” author series The Burlington Branch Library is proud to announce a new author series spotlighting local and regional writers, titled The Local Chapter. On Saturday, December 6, 2 p.m. Brenda Prater Sellers, author of You Slept Where? Calamities of a Clumsy Business Woman will be the speaker.

Holiday Events this weekend:

Santa’s Schedule at the Library: Friday, December 5 (3:30-5 p.m.), Farragut Branch Library.

Downtown Knoxville Parade: Friday, December 5th (7:00 pm), Gay Street.

Christmas in the Village: December 5-6 (5:30-7:30) at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.

O.M.E. for the Holidays Tree lighting: Saturday, December 6, (6 p.m.), MLK Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin Street, Alcoa.

Karns Parade: Saturday, December 6th (9:00 am) beginning at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway.

Fountain City Pancake Breakfast/Ftn. City Presbyterian Church: Saturday, December 6, 8-10:30 a.m.

Fountain City Parade: Saturday, December 6th (9:00 am) beginning at Gresham Middle School.

Christmas in Fountain City Park: December 6th (4-7 pm).

Powell Parade: Saturday, December 6th (5:00 pm) beginning at Powell Middle School.

Townsend Christmas Parade: Sunday, December 7 (2:30 p.m.) Townsend Visitor Center.

Reindeer Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: Sunday, December 7 (2 p.m. for 5 K and 2:45 p.m. for 1-mile runs) at Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater, 325 Court Street, Maryville, TN.

Hardin Valley "Light Up the Valley" Festival: Sunday, December 7th (5:00 pm) at the corner of Hardin Valley Road and Award Winning Way.

Ongoing Holiday Events:

Lakeshore Park Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky until January 1 Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park.

Peppermint Trail in Downtown Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner until January 4: Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville.

Farragut Ice Rink Inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose at the Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza until January 3. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Day)

Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville This immersive show celebrates the uniqueness of the Smokies and runs till March 15. More information here.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

