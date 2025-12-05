This week’s Dishing It Out features Aneisa Rolen’s Mexican-Style Zucchini Boats, a flavorful dish that combines the fresh, vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine with the nutritional benefits of zucchini.

In recent years, zucchini boats, which can be traced back to Mediterranean cooking, have gained popularity as a healthy, low-carb alternative to traditional stuffed dishes.

Mexican-Style Zucchini Boats

Prepare the boats:

Four Zucchini cut in half. Use a spoon or melon baller to scoop out the center, leaving about ¼ inch of flesh around the edges so the “boat” holds its shape.

Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. If using larger zucchini, you may need an additional pan.

Bake at 400°F for 10-15 minutes. Set aside.

Mixture:

1 tsp Avocado or Canola Oil

1 lb Lean Ground Beef

½ cup diced green pepper

½ cup diced onion

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup Mexican canned corn

1 cup drained black beans

1 Taco Seasoning Packet

1 cup diced tomatoes; use all the juice from the can

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ lime, squeezed

1 ½ tbsp tomato paste

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Prepare

Brown ground beef and drain. Add minced garlic, diced pepper, and onion. Sauté for 4 minutes. Add corn, black beans, taco seasoning packet, diced tomatoes and juice. Stir well. Add cilantro, lime, and tomato paste. Cook for 10 minutes. Add filling and top with cheese. Return to the oven for 10 minutes.

Serve with Zatarain’s Taco Rice. Enjoy!

