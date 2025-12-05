I am starting my day with a free pancake breakfast being offered from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fountain City Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 500 Hotel Road.

Following my fill-up on pancakes, sausage, and bacon, I will step right outside on the sidewalk to watch the Fountain City Parade that starts across the street at Gresham Middle School. See the parade route to know where it will go.

Road Closures begin at 8:45 am that morning, and it will impact Holbrook Dr, Hotel Ave, Broadway, and Essary Rd. Please plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel times.

I will be back in Fountain City for some more festive fun from 4-7 for the Christmas in Fountain City Park. Join me and enjoy holiday music, crafts, & more.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures

