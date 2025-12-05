Legacy Parks Foundation has released the third edition of Urban Hikes in Knoxville and Knox County, Tennessee – a comprehensive guide to exploring the outdoor treasures just minutes from downtown.

Authored by local hiking experts Ron Shrieves and Mac Post, the updated guidebook features more than 30 local trails and greenway walks that showcase the region’s unique blend of natural beauty, history and urban character. Each hike includes detailed descriptions, color photographs, maps and information about amenities, accessibility and features such as scenic overlooks, historic landmarks, birding opportunities and wildflower displays, says Executive Director Carol Evans.

Whether you’re a lifelong Knoxvillian or a first-time visitor, this guide will help you discover new trails, revisit old favorites and experience how connected our community is through its network of greenways, parks and natural areas.

The Urban Hikes guidebook is available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting Legacy Parks Foundation and its work to expand parks, trails and open spaces across East Tennessee.

Books are available locally at:

REI

Three Rivers Market

Runners Market

Visit Knoxville

Or online at Legacy Parks Shop »

Ron Shrieves and Mac Post are active members of the Knoxville Chapter of the Sierra Club and have spent decades exploring and advocating for East Tennessee’s trails. They bring local expertise and a deep love for Knoxville’s outdoors to every page of the Urban Hikes guidebook. Grab your copy today and start your next Knoxville adventure.

Indoor Farmers Market opens Saturday in Oak Ridge

Grow Oak Ridge will open its winter farmers market on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. until noon at Roane State Community College.

It’s the 10th season and features more than 30 farmers and bakers plus artisan food and unique, handmade crafts.

Look for commemorative items including new Grow Oak Ridge cookbook, new 10-year anniversary T-shirts and 10th anniversary tote bags.

Enter to win $100 in market tokens. Get free delivery or curbside pickup with Market-to-Go; order by noon Thursday for Saturday, Dec. 6.

Grow Your Own: Come to the City Room at Roane State from 10-11 a.m. Saturday for an information session on growing your own food in 2026. Applications are open now, but this is the perfect chance to learn more about the program.

Outdoor Ice Skating

Knox County has two places to skate outdoors this holiday season:

Campbell Station Skate – through January 3 – Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza. Info: Farragut Parks and Rec at 865-218-3376. Bring family and friends to experience the synthetic ice-skating rink, surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights, in the heart of town. Purchase tickets online.

Holidays on Ice – through January 4 – See website for hours. Market Square. Info: City of Knoxville at 865-215-4423. Enjoy skating under the stars and twinkling lights while listening to music every night. Operating dates and hours subject to change without notice due to inclement weather; check Facebook for updates. Schedule and tickets available online.

Notes & Quote

Tour de Lights, Holiday Bike Ride, Market & Expo, Saturday, December 13, Mary Costa Plaza 3:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Costume judging for you and your bike starts at 4:15 p.m. Ride begins at 5:30. Info: Bike Walk Knoxville.

Whittle Springs Middle School Pathway: Ribbon-cutting is set for noon Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 2700 White Oak Ln., Knoxville. Carol Evans of Legacy Parks Foundation said partners include Knoxville, Knox County Health Department and the Siddiqi Foundation. “This new pathway will offer students and community members a safe walking route to school, avoiding hazardous areas of the street where sidewalks are missing.”

Clarification: Last week we wrote that Knoxville City Council “accepted $570,000 in private funding from United Way of Greater Knoxville, going to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and used to support the 10-unit Parkview Project and the 15-unit Edgewood Apartments Project.” Our friends at United Way said the money came from a private donor and the agency just accepted it and transferred it to the city. No United Way funds were used.

Quote: “I will go out in the woods to play.” – From the Teddy Bears’ Picnic. Here’s Bing Crosby singing the anthem (1950)

